'I feel confident, vulnerable, empowered'

A first-time drag performer has spoken about how life as a queen has helped her overcome bullying.

Pure said she "didn't fit the stereotype of a gay person", but has found a way to express herself through makeup, wigs and corsets.

"I was very much suppressed by school bullies and stuff," the 23-year-old Northampton queen said as she prepared for her debut at Norwich's new inclusive drag club night Euphoria.

"I started watching [RuPaul's] Drag Race and I was like, 'I need to give this a go'... you need to go out there and see what the scenes have to offer."