Drone flights capture Norfolk fireworks displays

Drone flight captures Norfolk fireworks displays
Video

As fireworks took to the skies above Norfolk in three of the county's biggest displays, the experience was captured from the air.

Thousands of people attended events in King's Lynn, Thetford and Hunstanton.

Aerial photography by Josh Gardner.

  • 04 Nov 2019
