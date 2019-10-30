Painted pumpkins 'on trend' for Halloween

Video

"There's no limitation in terms of painting pumpkins, you've just got to get stuck in," says a Norfolk artist who has got involved in this year's Halloween trend of decorating rather than carving spooky creations.

The UK is set to spend more than £29m on pumpkins this Halloween with an estimated 10 million grown specifically for 31 October.

Painted and decorated pumpkins are "very trendy" and a perfect alternative for children that avoids the need to use knives, says artist and mum Kate Elgood.

"A painted pumpkin not only lasts longer than one you've cut into... and people talk about throwaway fashion, so this is actually a really good way to use a pair of stockings."