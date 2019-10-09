Does picturesque Norwich have a drug problem?

Video

Police and support services have spoken of their battle to tackle drug abuse in Norwich.

Residents have told the BBC substance abuse and drug dealing is becoming a common sight across the city, with it leading to a number of violent crimes.

Government statistics show more people are dying from drug misuse in Norwich than anywhere else in the east of England.

Charities say funding cuts are hampering efforts to help vulnerable people and the issue is often made worse by homelessness.

Ch Insp Sonia Humphries said police officers had made 350 arrests in the past year, adding the county’s force was continuing to focus on targeting suppliers rather than end users.