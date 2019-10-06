Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Part of A47 in Norwich 'impassable' after heavy rain
Part of an A-road has been left under floodwater after hours of heavy rain.
Footage from the A47 between Easton and Honingham, near Norwich, showed cars struggling to get through.
Norfolk Police warned that the route had become "impassable" and said it was having to close roads across the country because of flooding.
An amber warning of rain for most of Norfolk and parts of Suffolk remained in place on Sunday afternoon.
06 Oct 2019
