'How my new insulin pump lets me play football'

Video

A new style of insulin pump is allowing a 12-year-old to play full football matches for the first time.

Tilly-Rose, from Norwich, was four when she was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes and is thought to be one of the youngest people in the UK to use the technology.

It works by monitoring her glucose levels every five minutes and telling the pump to either increase or decrease the insulin dose, an improvement on old technology which could only suspend the insulin when low glucose levels were detected.

"This has made my life so much better," she said, "I can do a full football match and it's so much nicer."

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.