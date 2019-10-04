Video

A mile-long trail of sculptures worked on by the man behind the Tower of London poppies installation has been unveiled to celebrate the "future custodians of the forest".

Forest Future is a collaboration project between Cornwall-based artist Lisa Wright and renowned set-designer Tom Piper to mark the centenary of the Forestry Commission.

In Thetford Forest, Norfolk, it features 10 life-size sculptures based on classical themes.

Piper, whose poppy display represented the death of British and Commonwealth soldiers during World War One, said the trail aimed to "make people really contemplate their environment".