Flood threat passes as wind changes direction

Homes in west Norfolk escaped potential flooding due a change in wind direction as high tides failed to breach sea defences.

About 3,000 properties were affected by the precautionary warning, issued by the Environment Agency.

Hunstanton, Snettisham and Heacham were all considered to be at risk.

Paul Burrows, flood and coastal risk manager at the Environment Agency, said things were not as bad as predicted.

"The wind hasn't quite tracked in the directed expected, hence the wave action is not quite as severe as we had planned for," he said.