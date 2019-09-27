Bomber pilot finds new audience for war stories

Video

A social media appeal for more people to hear a 97-year-old war hero's adventures has sparked interest from around the world.

Sydney Stevens, known as Stevie, flew 29 missions over enemy lines during World War Two - on one occasion making a rare audio recording of what he could see while flying through a wall of anti-aircraft fire.

Friend Clair Ling, from Saxlingham Nethergate, Norfolk, posted the appeal for listeners of Facebook.

Mr Stevens, who lives in a care home, now has a very busy social diary with interest from as far afield as Australia to hear his stories.

