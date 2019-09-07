'Allo 'Allo! blue plaque reveal goes 'off script'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Allo 'Allo! Lynford Hall blue plaque reveal goes 'off script'

Cast members of classic BBC sitcom 'Allo 'Allo! gathered in Norfolk to unveil a blue plaque in honour of the show - but things didn't go completely to plan.

The British Comedy Society unveiled the plaque at Lynford Hall, Mundford, near Thetford.

The courtyard at the hall, which is now a hotel, was used as a stand-in for Nouvion town square in the sitcom - the location of the fictional cafe owned by René Artois, played by Gordon Kaye.

  • 07 Sep 2019
Go to next video: Stars attend 'Allo 'Allo! actor funeral