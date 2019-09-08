Sandscaping set to hold back the tide

Video

A £22m project that has created three miles of new beaches could be key to saving swathes of the UK's coastline from erosion and protecting critical infrastructure.

The sandscaping scheme from Walcott to Bacton in Norfolk, a first for the UK, has moved enough sand from the seabed to the shoreline to half-fill Wembley Stadium. It has raised the beach by up to seven metres (23ft).

Experts say it should now protect the stretch of coastline for up to 20 years, adding that "where beaches comprise of relatively soft sediments" the plan could work elsewhere.

Jaap Flikweert, from the Royal HaskoningDHV sandscaping design team, said it had already identified a further 15 sites around the UK where the system could help, including Aldeburgh in Suffolk.