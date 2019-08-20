'Magical sparkle' returns to revamped waterways

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Great Yarmouth Venetian Waterways' £2.7m revamp completed
A Norfolk seaside resort's Venetian-style waterways have fully reopened after a £2.7m renovation.
The Grade II-listed attraction opened in Great Yarmouth in the 1920s and became popular with tourists, but the site fell into disrepair by the end of the century and all the water was drained.
Work on the seven-acre park began last year and has culminated with the reopening of the boating lake.
Great Yarmouth Borough Council said the site had its "magical sparkle" back.
