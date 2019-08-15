Video

On A-level results day in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, thousands of students are using their grades to work out what to do next.

For some, that means going to university but many will go straight into the workplace.

Chef and restaurateur Spencer Hewitt, personal trainer Imogen Clarke, and stage crew member Zivile Zukauskaite, all from the east of England, have "no regrets" about deciding a degree was not for them.

