Visually impaired people given make-up masterclass

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Norwich make-up masterclass for visually impaired people
A make-up session has been held to teach visually impaired people new techniques of applying cosmetics.
The two-hour lesson in Norwich was organised by 21-year-old RNIB Connect leader Abbie Reddington.
"Today is all about giving us more confidence about putting that make-up on," she said.
One woman who took part, Annette Smart, said: "You're worried that when you go out that you haven't put it where you think you have put it. Hopefully my husband's going to notice how good I look!"
-
11 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-norfolk-49295243/norwich-make-up-masterclass-for-visually-impaired-peopleRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window