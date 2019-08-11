Visually impaired people given make-up masterclass

Video

A make-up session has been held to teach visually impaired people new techniques of applying cosmetics.

The two-hour lesson in Norwich was organised by 21-year-old RNIB Connect leader Abbie Reddington.

"Today is all about giving us more confidence about putting that make-up on," she said.

One woman who took part, Annette Smart, said: "You're worried that when you go out that you haven't put it where you think you have put it. Hopefully my husband's going to notice how good I look!"