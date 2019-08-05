'Why I turn white vans into muddy masterpieces'

Media player
The man using 'graffilthy art' to make a difference in people's lives.
A "white van man" is using his artistic talent to transform his dirty vehicle into a work of art.
Rick Minns, aka Ruddy Muddy, covers the side of his van in specially prepared mud and uses it as a giant canvas for his drawings.
He has raised more than £1,000 for children's charities by auctioning his work.
05 Aug 2019
