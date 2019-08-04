'Why I turn white vans into muddy masterpieces'

Video

A "white van man" is using his artistic talent to transform his dirty vehicle into a work of art.

Rick Minns covers the side of his van in specially prepared mud and uses it as a giant canvas for his drawings.

A delivery driver in Norfolk, he is known as Ruddy Muddy and has become a celebrity in the county.

"It's almost like meditating for me," said Mr Minns. "I think the classic artists... would probably enjoy this idea."

He has raised more than £1,000 for children's charities by auctioning his work.

Ruddy Muddy: White Van Gogh Man can be seen on Monday at 1930 on BBC One and then on the iPlayer.