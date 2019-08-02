Ban for teenage 'flying van' driver

Video

A teenager who drove a van over a roundabout, catapulting it into the air, has been banned from driving.

Ryan Lamb, 18, was heading to Sundown Festival, near Norwich, last September when he crashed on the "Stag" roundabout on the A11 at Attleborough, Norfolk.

Lamb, who was 17 at the time, denied driving a motor vehicle dangerously, but was found guilty at Norwich Magistrates' Court.

The defendant, of Willow Park, Beck Row, Suffolk, was disqualified from driving for 12 months, ordered to retake his test and pay £310, plus an £85 victim surcharge.

Three people were hurt in the crash but none had life-threatening injuries, Norfolk Police said.