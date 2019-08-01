Norwich Central Library fire 25 years on

Video

A fire at Norwich Central Library, on 1 August 1994, destroyed thousands of historical documents and more than 100,000 books.

At the height of the blaze, more than 100 firefighters were involved with the smoke visible 20 miles (32km) away.

It is believed the fire was caused by an electrical fault.

Twenty-five years on the Millennium Library, which is based in The Forum building on the former library site, is one of the most popular in the UK.