Cartoonist captures key moments in LGBTQ+ history

A cartoonist has captured life in Britain's LGBTQ+ community in every decade since the Stonewall riots.

David Shenton, 70, has been drawing since the 1970s and was a regular contributor to the Gay News and Boyz magazine, where humour was a key tool in the campaigning gay press.

The illustrator, who lives in Norwich, has depicted everything from the AIDS crisis, to section 28 and equal marriage - and shares how these moments impacted him and the wider gay community.

Reflecting on the past 50 years, Mr Shenton said: "I'm so proud that people are now happy and comfortable carrying LGBTQ banners and having a lovely, lovely time."