'You could hear homophobic comments all the time'

Years ago police officers once actively targeted the LGBTQ+ community, but now those who are gay on the front line are helping to bring about change.

Once a "masculine environment" to work in, filled with "homophobic comments" towards LGBTQ+ colleagues, the forces in Norfolk and Suffolk are now a place that actively supports its gay staff.

Ch Insp Lou Provart, a gay officer and head of custody, said: "In 1969 when the Stonewall riots occurred, it was because of police action against the LGBT community.

"It's been 50 years of protest and equality... culturally and in society, and what typifies that are the agents of the state that caused Stonewall to come about are now active participants as a member of the community.

"There's nothing more powerful to me than walking side-by-side your own community in Norwich Pride."

The march for Norwich Pride takes place on Saturday, 27 July.