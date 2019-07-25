The woman giving bottled water to homeless people

Video

A woman handing out free bottled water to homeless people said it was vital to help "survive" in dangerously hot conditions.

Every Thursday, Anne Larner joins members of the community group Food and Beverage Buggies in delivering food and drink to people who live on the streets of Norwich.

"The heat can maybe result in hospital admissions or even worse," said Ms Larner.

The bottles were donated by a local supermarket and Ms Larner is aware that people could be upset by the environmental impact.

To offset the impact, she said a list of places to get free refill is provided.