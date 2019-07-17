Huge jellyfish encounter ‘unbelievable’

Video

A chance encounter with the largest species of jellyfish found in British waters was an "unbelievable experience" for a diver from Essex.

Dan Abbott, 32, from Colchester, filmed the sea creature off the Cornish coast with the footage going viral since it was shared on social media.

Mr Abbott, who works as an underwater cinematographer, said the moment was "absolutely stunning... I cannot believe that just happened".

He was filming during a week-long project documenting marine encounters.