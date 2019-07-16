'On the court I can be someone I'm not normally'
Video

Students from Sheringham High School say that playing netball with their friends is what gets them up in the morning makes them feel like someone their not normally.

Most of the girls at this school also play in local and county tournaments.

  • 16 Jul 2019
