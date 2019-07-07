"Paint party" colours city's park

Video

A paint party transformed a park into a plume of colour as residents marked the start of an annual festival.

About 100kg of coloured powder was launched into the air at Norwich's Chapelfield Gardens.

Suffolk-based organisers Maui Waui used corn starch coloured with natural dye to create an environmentally-friendly paint substitute.

It signalled the start of the Lord Mayor's Celebration, an annual three-day festival featuring activities across the city including music, street performances, a duck race and a procession.