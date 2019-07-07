Drone captures city celebration fireworks

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Drone captures Norwich Lord Mayor’s Celebration fireworks
A dazzling display of fireworks concluded the second evening of entertainment for Norwich's annual Lord Mayor's Celebration.
The show above Norwich Castle started at 22:30 BST on Saturday and lasted about 10 minutes.
It was filmed by the BBC using a drone at 80m (262ft) above Norwich Cathedral.
Alan Waters, leader of Norwich City Council, said: "It is fantastic to see another weekend of free family entertainment... as always, it promises to be a wonderful occasion."
-
07 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-norfolk-48899981/drone-captures-norwich-lord-mayor-s-celebration-fireworksRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window