The Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment has swapped ceremonial duties and London city life for its annual rural "summer camp" in Norfolk.

More than 130 horses and 200 cavalrymen are spending three weeks in the county to undergo a series of equestrian training exercises, including a ride-out on Holkham beach.

A key moment during the visit, it gives the horses, Irish Draughts, experience of a coastal environment and builds trust between horse and rider. On average it takes about 12 months to train the horses for active duty.

The mounted regiment is made up of the Life Guards and the Blues and Royals.