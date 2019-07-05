Ten years old and recovering from a stroke

Media player
Wymondham girl, 10, making full recovery from stroke
A 10-year-old girl is on the road to making a full recovery just six weeks after having a stroke.
Holly Browning, from Wymondham, Norfolk, fell ill at a trampoline park and was unable to move the limbs on the right side of her body or speak.
She had an operation at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge to remove a blockage in her brain that only two local doctors were skilful enough to perform.
Mum, Sarah Browning, said Holly was making a "remarkable recovery".
05 Jul 2019
