Thundering trotters race in 'Ham National'

Royal Norfolk Show: Pigs race in 'Ham National'
Streaking bacon has become one of the star attractions at the annual Royal Norfolk Show.
In the competition, featuring a number of pig breeds, piglets race along a course of about 80m (262ft) with three jumps.
The pigs are "always excited to go racing", William Esse from Church Farm in Stow Bardolph said.
“As anyone who knows pigs will tell you, you can’t make a pig do what it doesn’t want to."
More than 80,000 visitors attend the two-day agricultural show, believed to be the largest of its kind in England.
26 Jun 2019
