'Huge' cliff collapse caught on camera

Video

The moment a large section of cliff collapsed on to a beach has been caught on camera.

Brad Damms said he filmed the "huge cliff fall" at about 06:00 BST at Sidestrand, near Cromer in Norfolk.

Mr Damms had just begun a six-month monitoring project, using 3D scans to keep track of changes in the coastline.

Matt Shaw, from ScanLAB Projects, said: "We notice changes every day but this is the first time we've seen something this dramatic with our own eyes."

HM Coastguard said rescue teams were on their way to the area to make sure people are kept at a safe distance.

A spokeswoman said: "We’re also imparting safety advice on social media so that the public are aware of the dangers of cliff falls, especially given the intense rainfall we’ve had over the last few days may make other cliff edges vulnerable."