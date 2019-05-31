The £1m pollution-busting pilot boat

Media player
Port of London to get £1m pollution-busting pilot boat
A Norfolk boat builder says it has created the UK's first hybrid pilot boat, which uses far less fuel than current models.
The £1m vessel, made by Marine Goodchild, can use diesel or electric power and will operate at the Port of London guiding ships.
The port estimates it will use less than 10% of the fuel its current pilot boats get through, with carbon dioxide emissions greatly reduced.
That means a drop from 86,000 litres of fuel per year to just 7,000 litres.
31 May 2019
