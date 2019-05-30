Boxing helps twins walk for first time

Video

A former champion boxer has spoken of the emotional moment he watched nine-year-old twins walk for the first time.

Daniel and Thomas Bristow, from Blofield near Norwich, have a rare form of muscular atrophy, which affects their strength.

They underwent several operations to improve their mobility and progressed from wheelchairs to walking frames.

However, the breakthrough came when they joined Able2B gym, for people with disabilities, in January.

Jon Thaxton, a former professional lightweight who runs boxing sessions at the gym, said: "When they walked for the first time, Daniel was going, 'I'm walking mum, I'm walking mum, look, I'm turning mum'. And I just wanted to cry."