Escaped horses block major A-road

Escaped horses block A47 Acle Straight in Norfolk
Seventeen horses have been caught on camera bringing a busy Norfolk A-road to a standstill.
The herd broke loose from a field beside the A47 Acle Straight on Tuesday night.
Eyewitnesses posted a number of pictures and videos on social media as police officers tried their best to round them up.
The road - which is a main thoroughfare between Norwich and Great Yarmouth - was re-opened just over an hour later, with the horses safely returned to a nearby field.
29 May 2019
