Norfolk thatcher's puppy Shuck has roof work licked
A young puppy has shown he is the perfect thatcher's mate.
Shuck, an Akita/Labrador cross, joins his owner Richard Haughton on roofing jobs across East Anglia - without showing any fear of heights.
Mr Haughton, a national master thatcher based in North Walsham, Norfolk, says the latest member of his team refuses to jump out the back of his van - so has a well-suited attitude to spending time on rooftops.
Shuck follows in the paw prints of Mr Haughton's previous dog Axel, who spent 13 years "working" at height and became a celebrity wherever he went.
24 May 2019
