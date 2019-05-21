Venice dream for £3m child artist
Video

'Mini Monet' Kieron Williamson fulfils Venetian dream

A teenage artist who shot to fame as a young boy when galleries of his work sold out in minutes has made his first trip abroad to follow in the footsteps of his idols.

Video journalists: Dawn Gerber and Rob Sykes

