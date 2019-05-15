Six Blue Flags for Norfolk beaches

Video

The annual Blue Flag awards, given only to beaches with the highest water quality, have been retained by six beaches in Norfolk.

Awarded by the anti-litter charity Keep Britain Tidy, the beaches - at Sheringham, West Runton, East Runton, Cromer, Mundesley and Sea Palling - have all kept the seaside gong.

Sarah Butikofer, leader of North Norfolk District Council, said it was "fantastic news" for the area and a "testament to all the hard work that goes on behind the scenes all year round to keep our beaches in tip-top condition".

In total the charity has awarded Blue Flags to 71 beaches across England, six more than in 2018.