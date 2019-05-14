'A story of what is going on in my mind'

Media player
Ex-Norwich rough sleeper exhibits 'anxiety' art in New York
A 29-year-old man who once slept rough on the streets of Norwich has had his paintings showing his mental health struggles exhibited in New York.
Siris Hill has battled crippling anxiety and he taught himself to draw when he failed to get therapy.
He found the creative process helped his state of mind and he went on to get a degree in art.
His latest work, which removes identities from classical-style paintings, has been showcased at the Moniker Art Fair.
