Norwich fans hold bus parade in Dubai
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Norwich City ex-pat fans hold bus parade in Dubai

Norwich City supporters living in Dubai have taken part in an open-top bus parade to celebrate the club's promotion to the Premier League.

The UAE Canaries showed off their yellow and green as they passed some of Dubai's most famous landmarks, including the Burj Al Arab and Burj Khalifa.

Norwich City beat Aston Villa on 5 May to be crowned Championship winners.

The side's promotion also coincided with the Dubai-based supporters club's 10th anniversary.

Chairman of the UAE supporters club Philip Bray said the parade received a "great reaction".

  • 13 May 2019
Go to next video: Fans celebrate Norwich City promotion