Norwich fans hold bus parade in Dubai

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Norwich City ex-pat fans hold bus parade in Dubai
Norwich City supporters living in Dubai have taken part in an open-top bus parade to celebrate the club's promotion to the Premier League.
The UAE Canaries showed off their yellow and green as they passed some of Dubai's most famous landmarks, including the Burj Al Arab and Burj Khalifa.
Norwich City beat Aston Villa on 5 May to be crowned Championship winners.
The side's promotion also coincided with the Dubai-based supporters club's 10th anniversary.
Chairman of the UAE supporters club Philip Bray said the parade received a "great reaction".
-
13 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-norfolk-48254519/norwich-city-ex-pat-fans-hold-bus-parade-in-dubaiRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window