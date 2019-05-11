Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Tightrope walk opens Norfolk and Norwich Festival
High-wire circus artist Chris Bullzini raised the curtain on the Norfolk and Norwich Festival with a death-defying aerial walk above the city centre.
Mr Bullzini, who grew up in Peterborough, performed 'The Journey' - a 230m (755ft) tightrope walk, 20m (66ft) over Norwich's historic market.
The 25-minute crossing was made to a specially commissioned soundscape designed to celebrate the city, its history and its people.
The festival, believed to be largest of its kind in the East of England, is one of oldest in the UK.
-
11 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-norfolk-48236400/tightrope-walk-opens-norfolk-and-norwich-festivalRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window