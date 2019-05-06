Fans celebrate Norwich City promotion

Video

Thousands of Norwich fans lined the streets of the city as the club held a parade to celebrate winning the Championship title and gaining promotion to the Premier League.

The Canaries beat Aston Vila on Sunday to be crowned champions.

Broadcaster and fan Jake Humphrey, who lives in the county, opened the celebrations on the balcony at City Hall, with players and officials speaking to the crowd.

Norwich’s specially-decorated open-top bus broke down, with a red replacement called in at the last moment.