'I can't live in a home like this'

71-year-old Sheila is struggling to live in a flat with no heating and a hole in her ceiling.

Sheila Warner, from Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, said she is waiting for her landlord to carry out the improvements on her home of 16 years.

Her landlord said he had only received one complaint from Ms Warner and was in the process of resolving it.

A glut of cheap housing and poor-quality bedsits, often of former B&Bs, are affecting some of poorest residents living in the town.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council has introduced a Selective Licensing Scheme to tackle unethical private rent landlords and those who have houses in multiple occupation.

As part of a special series, BBC News is exploring the challenges and the opportunities for communities in ♯CoastalBritain

Video journalists: Patrick Clahane and Dawn Gerber