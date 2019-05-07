From benefits to a job earning £40k

Video

A free engineering course is helping unemployed people in Great Yarmouth get jobs in the offshore wind industry.

The amount of people on out-of-work benefits in the town is double the national average.

Gwyn Evans was unemployed for six months but after undertaking the course he has got a job which can pay up to £40,000 a year.

About £30bn is expected to be spent on offshore wind in the east of England over the next 20 years, creating about 6,000 jobs.

Video Journalist: Patrick Clahane