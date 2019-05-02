Media player
Horsey beach release for injured Norfolk seal Pinkafo
An Atlantic grey seal found with "one of the worst types of wound" seen by experts, caused by a plastic ring cutting deep into its neck, has been returned to the wild after months of treatment at Horsey beach in Norfolk.
02 May 2019
