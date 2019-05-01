Henry Moore sculptures by drone

Video

A "significant" exhibition of the work by artist Henry Moore, the first of its kind in East Anglia, has opened at Houghton Hall in Norfolk.

Born in 1898 in Yorkshire, Moore is considered to be one of the most important British artists of the 20th Century.

The show, curated in collaboration with the Henry Moore Foundation, includes a number of the artist's most celebrated works.

Godfrey Worsdale, director of the foundation, said the Norfolk stately home has become "increasingly recognised" as a platform for showcasing "artists and... the work of sculptors."

Henry Moore at Houghton Hall: Nature and Inspiration runs from 1 May until 29 September 2019.