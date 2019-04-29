Canaries' promotion parade route revealed
Norwich City Premier League parade bus route revealed

Norwich City is set to mark its return to the Premier League with a celebration through the city centre on bank holiday Monday 6 May.

Daniel Farke's side beat Blackburn Rovers 2-1 at Carrow Road on Saturday to end their three-year absence from the top flight - having "achieved something really extraordinary", manager Daniel Farke said.

Events get under way in the city centre at 09:00 GMT when the players will appear before fans on the balcony of city hall.

At 11:00 GMT a bus parade then travels along Theatre Street, Red Lion Street and on towards Tombland. Road closures will be in place from 06:00 GMT.

Norwich were last in the top flight in the 2015-16 campaign - finishing 19th - and have now been promoted to the Premier League on four occasions.

