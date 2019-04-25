'Amazing' support for knife attack cat

Video

The owner of a cat whose ears were cut off in an attack said the support she has received has been "amazing".

Five-year-old Bubba was attacked near his home in Norwich on the evening of 13 April.

A family friend raised £1,000 via a fundraising page to pay the vet bills.

"The amount of support and kind words we have had from complete strangers has been absolutely amazing," said owner Georgina Barnes.

A Norfolk police spokeswoman said: "The cat's ears had been cut off and there were also cuts to the cat's lower back and fur removed. Officers are investigating this incident and inquiries are ongoing."