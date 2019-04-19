I call it 'extreme photography'

Video

The blur of a speeding peregrine falcon crossing the sky at up to 200mph is "extreme photography" and it creates a "buzz" for Norfolk wildlife snapper Chris Skipper.

For nearly a decade the 41-year-old has followed the drama of urban peregrines nesting 75m (246ft) above the ground on the spire of Norwich Cathedral.

