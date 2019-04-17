Salon opens 'safe space' for breastfeeding

Video

A beauty salon owner has invited mums to use her business as a place to breastfeed their babies, after her sister was made to feel "uncomfortable" doing it in public.

Kay Willmott, who runs Elle Belle's Beauty Studio in Dereham, Norfolk, said: "You've got no control over when your child needs to feed, and you shouldn't need to feel you're going to be objectified by doing that, so I think they need a safe space to come to."

She said women could walk in and use a sofa or private room to breastfeed, with no obligation to purchase any services.

It follows her sister's experience of breastfeeding in a public place.

Rosie Harvey said: "I was feeding my daughter when I was watching my other daughter swim and I heard a man saying to his wife 'that's disgusting, that shouldn't be done around children', and I felt uncomfortable."