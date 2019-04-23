Media player
The "beauty" of the vibrant crop is difficult to resist for artist Nigel Dickerson.
Sunlight bouncing off vibrant colour from the UK's largest commercial outdoor tulip crop is difficult for artist Nigel Dickerson to resist.
Each spring, for nearly a decade, Mr Dickerson has painted the tulip fields near King's Lynn in Norfolk - drawn to them by the "beauty of colour and the beauty of the space" they provide, he said.
23 Apr 2019
