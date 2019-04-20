UK's largest tulip fields from the air

Tulips from the air: Artist drawn to beauty of Norfolk flowers
Sunlight bouncing off vibrant colour from the UK's largest commercial outdoor tulip crop is difficult for artist Nigel Dickerson to resist.
Each spring, for nearly a decade, Mr Dickerson has painted the tulip fields near King's Lynn - drawn to them by the "beauty of colour and the beauty of the space" they provide, he said.
The flowers, from Belmont Nurseries, are grown as a bulb crop.
This means they will never make it to a vase - they are beheaded to ensure the bulbs are strong enough to "force" flowers to grow under glass out of season to supply supermarkets.
