Orphaned 'Easter chicks' in care

Video

Hundreds of orphaned ducklings are in the care of a Norfolk wildlife hospital, with many having lost their parents due to accidents or predators.

The RSPCA centre at East Winch looks after about 500 young mallards a year.

They are the "number one admission among the birds we get", said centre manager Alison Charles.

She added: "They come to us for a variety of reasons - orphaned, injured from an attack by another animal, sometimes they get caught in fishing litter. We've had more than 11,000 in our care since 1992."

It takes about three months for a duckling to be ready for release back into the wild.