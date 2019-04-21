Orphaned 'Easter chicks' in care
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Orphaned 'Easter chicks' in care at RSPCA East Winch

Hundreds of orphaned ducklings are in the care of a Norfolk wildlife hospital, with many having lost their parents due to accidents or predators.

The RSPCA centre at East Winch looks after about 500 young mallards a year.

They are the "number one admission among the birds we get", said centre manager Alison Charles.

She added: "They come to us for a variety of reasons - orphaned, injured from an attack by another animal, sometimes they get caught in fishing litter. We've had more than 11,000 in our care since 1992."

It takes about three months for a duckling to be ready for release back into the wild.

  • 21 Apr 2019
Go to next video: Sand martins return after nets removed